Development of Anjanadri Hills: Karnataka CM instructs to start work in July

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to complete the land acquisition process and start the work within a month for comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills at Kishkinda in Koppal district.

The instructions were issued at a meeting chaired by Bommai to review the implementation of the Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development project.

About 60 acres of land is required for the project, of which about 58 acres is private land. The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district to acquire the land through direct negotiation with the farmers or through the KIADB land acquisition process



In the first phase of the project connecting roads to Anjanadri should be developed. Alternative roads too should be identified and developed, he said. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to widen the State Highway from the National Highway to Gangavathi.

He instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report and develop parking and other amenities for the pilgrims at the base of the foothills.

Referring to the proposal for building a 430 metre ropeway for the Anjanadri Hills, Bommai instructed the Tourism department to complete the tender process for the works within two months.

He wanted the officials to create tourist amenities and parking facilities at the base of the ropeway. "I will personally visit Anjanadri Hills before July 15 to inspect the progress of the works," Bommai said.

Ministers Anand Singh, Halappa Achar, Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and others were present. (ANI)

