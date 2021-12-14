Development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is top priority of govt: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is one of the top priorities of the government.

Answering a question in Lok Sabha on the political situation of Gorkhas in West Bengal, Rai said, "The all-round development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is one of the top priorities of the Government. In a meeting with the representatives of Gorkhas on October 12, 2021, it was mentioned that the aspirations of the people would be met within the Constitutional framework and in consultation with the Government of West Bengal."

This comes in response to questions asked by the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on the matter.



On October 12, the Union Home Ministry began tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region and the government of West Bengal to resolve the issues related to the Gorkhas.

Chairing the meeting at his North Block office, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas and of the region.

The meeting was significant as the motive aimed to find a Permanent Political Solution (PPS) to the more than 100-year-old demand of a separate state for the Gorkhas within the Indian federal structure.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

