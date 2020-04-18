Development programmes introduced for stranded at Delhi shelter home

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): In a bid to keep people residing in shelter homes physically active as well as look after their mental wellbeing during the lockdown period, staff at the Karol Bagh Police Station in the national capital has introduced various development programmes.

At a shelter home situated in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Ashoka Pahari, near Hanuman Murti of Karol Bagh area, the inmates have been divided into several groups on the basis of their age for performing various tasks.

On Saturday, children residing in the shelter home were seen stretching in an open area. Also, some of the adult residents were seen performing squats and other heavy exercises to keep themselves fit. All of them observed the mandatory social distancing guidelines.

Volunteers from Bharat Scouts and Guides have come forward to help these inmates keep themselves active while being locked inside the shelter home.

These volunteers are holding integration camps for the all round development, stress relief programmes and recreational activities for those stranded.

The Central Government on Tuesday extended the lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

