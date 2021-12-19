Developmental works worth Rs 1 lakh cr going on in Uttarakhand: Anurag Thakur

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said that developmental works worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore are going on in Uttarakhand.

"My brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand, if a BJP government is formed at both the Centre and the state, then as a result development projects would be undertaken such as the works worth Rs 1 lakh crore now going on in Uttarakhand," Thakur said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the launch program of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Bageshwar.

Slamming the opposition parties, Dhami on Sunday said that some parties are greedy for power and have nothing to do with the development of the state.

Addressing a public gathering, Dhami said, "Some parties are greedy for power. They are not interested in the development of the state. During their rule, they performed antics and did not work."

Lauding the efforts of the Centre in developing Uttarakhand, Dhami said, "There was a demand from all of you that the work of Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line should be approved and its work should start soon. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji that the work of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of this project has started."

"We had announced that we will provide tablets to the students studying in schools and colleges. We will make available the money in the account of students through DBT," he said.

Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls, Chief Minister said that seeing such a huge crowd in Vijay Sankalp Rally, he believes that everybody has again decided to make the lotus bloom in Devbhoomi.

On Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda took out a Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also participated in the 'yatra'.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others. (ANI)