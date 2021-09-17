Developments in Afghanistan have will have greatest impact on neighbouring countries like India, says PM

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Stating that the recent developments in Afghanistan will have the greatest impact on neighbouring countries like India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is a need for regional focus and cooperation on the situation in the country.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)-Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Outreach Summit on Afghanistan, the Prime Minister drew attention to issues related to the developments in Afghanistan, noting that the power change in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has taken place without negotiations.

"Neighbouring countries like us will have the greatest impact of recent developments in Afghanistan. Therefore, regional focus and regional cooperation are very important in this context. We need to pay attention to four things."

He urged the global community to take a decision on the recognition of the new system, collectively and with proper deliberation.

"Firstly, the power change in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has taken place without negotiations. This raises questions on the acceptability of the new government. The representation of all sections of Afghan society along with women and minorities is very important. That's why it is essential that the global community take a decision on the recognition of the new system, collectively and with proper deliberation. On this matter, India supports the central role of the United Nations," said PM Modi.



He urged SCO member countries to come up with new norms, noting these norms should be based on zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"Secondly, if instability and extremism continue to prevail in Afghanistan, then this will promote extremist and terrorist ideology globally. This may also encourage other extremist outfits to grab power through means of violence. We have been the victims of terrorism and, therefore, we should collectively assure that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism in any country. The member countries of SCO should strictly come up with new norms to ensure this," he said.

"In the future, these norms can become a template for global anti-terror cooperation. These norms should be based on a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism," he added.

Drawing the attention of SCO member countries towards the possibility of an increase in the uncontrolled flow of drugs, illegal arms and human trafficking, PM Modi said that to monitor these flows and to increase information sharing, SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) mechanism can play a positive role.

"Thirdly, the chain of events that are taking place in Afghanistan can also lead to an increase in the uncontrolled flow of drugs, illegal arms and human trafficking. A huge amount of advanced weapons are still left in Afghanistan due to which the danger of instability will continue to hover over the region. To monitor these flows and to increase information sharing, the SCO RATS mechanism can play a positive role," said PM Modi.

"Fourthly, there is a serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Due to obstacles in financial and trade flows, the financial condition of the Afghan people is deteriorating. Also, along with this, COVID-19 is another reason for worry. For development and humanitarian aid, India has been a trusted partner of Afghanistan for many years now. From infrastructure to health to capacity-building, India has contributed a lot to every sector and every part of developing Afghanistan. Even today, we want to transport food, medicines etc to Afghanistan. We all should ensure that humanitarian aid should reach Afghanistan in an uninterrupted manner," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

