Devender Singh Rana quits National Conference

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Devender Singh Rana on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference led by Abdullahs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devender Singh is the younger brother of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.



Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

In 2014, Devender Singh had won the Nagrota constituency.

Another National Conference leader and former minister Surjit Singh Slathia resigned from the primary membership of the party.(ANI)

