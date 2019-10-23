Devendra Fadnavis along with wife visits Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A day after polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife visited the Kedarnath temple here to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

"Took darshan and blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev!" Fadnavis, along with multiple photos of his trip embedded, tweeted.

Polling for the 288 seats of the Maharashtra Assembly and 90 seats of Haryana was held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on October 24.

Almost all the exit polls in the state have predicted a landslide win for BJP in both the states. Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has expressed that the BJP is going to create history by winning more than 222 seats in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in May, earlier this year. (ANI)

