overnor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari while speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Bhagat Singh Koshyari for being appointed as Maharashtra Guv

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday congratulated senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari on being appointed as the newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis poured his congratulatory wishes for Koshyari on being appointed as Maharashtra's new Governor.
"Heartiest congratulations to Hon Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji on being appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra! BSKoshyari," Fadnavis wrote in a tweet.
Reverting to his wishes, Koshyari thanked Fadnavis in a tweet and asserted that he is looking forward to contributing in the state's development.
"Thanks, @Dev_Fadnavis jee for your warm wishes. Looking forward to contribute in prosperity and development of #Maharashtra. #JaiHind #JaiMaharashtra," Koshiyari wrote in a tweet.

While speaking to ANI Koshyari said: "Maharashtra is an advanced state. People say that both the state's Chief Minister and government are honest. So, I don't think that I will face any difficulty over there. According to my experience, I will try to contribute to the development of the state."
"I don't think I will face any kind of challenge over there as people have been telling me that I have been appointed in India's best state, Maharashtra. Our main aim would be to increase tourism over there. Will also work towards industrial development and other sectors," he added.
Koshyari further went on saying that, he hails from a backward village and today he feels that every person belonging to financially weaker section, can become like our Prime Minister who once used to work as a tea-seller.
An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday said, "The President of India is pleased to make Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra."
The appointment will take effect from the date he will assume the charge of the office.
Koshyari will replace C Vidyasagar Rao as Maharashtra Governor.
Koshyari served as national vice president of BJP and party's first state president for Uttarakhand.
He also served as the second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2001 to 2002 and thereafter, he was the leader of the opposition of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007.
He has also served as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh.
Koshyari was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014 from Uttarakhand and in the 16th Lok Sabha from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency, earning him the distinction of being elected in both houses of state legislative assembly and both houses of national parliament respectively. (ANI)

