Devipatan Shaktipeeth can serve as cultural bridge between India, Nepal: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Devipatan Shaktipeeth is the centre of faith and also the basis of India-Nepal unity and can serve as the medium of cultural bridge between the two countries.

Participating in the Srimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Mahayagya and a meeting organised on the occasion of the 22nd death anniversary of Brahmalin Mahant Yogi Mahendra Nath Maharaj at Guru Gorakshanath Mandapam of Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth Temple, Devipatan, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Mahant, the Chief Minister said that Siddha Ratan Nath ji from Nepal visit the Peeth during Chaitra Navratri while thousands of devotees throng the place to offer prayers to Devi Patan from Panchami to Navami.



CM Yogi said that a saint thinks about the interests and the welfare of the country and the society at large and guides it and that the one who thinks about himself can never be a saint. He added that a saint is revered because he believes in selfless service to society.

The CM expressed his gratitude to Mahant Mahendra Nath for his spiritual practice and public welfare programmes and said that for 10-11 years, Mahendra Nath ji got the opportunity to serve the Mother Goddess on this bench.





"Mahant Mahendra Nathji prepared the outline of public welfare, positive thinking and overall development of society under the guidance of Pujya Mahant Avedyanath ji," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this bench of Maa Pateshwari is the Adi Peeth.

"It is believed that as a result of Daksh Prajapati's Yajna, the 51 places where Sati's organs fell on the earth, was called the Maa Pateshwari's abode, the Chief Minister said.

"Guru Gorakshanath had installed the idol of Mother Goddess here. Gorakshpeethadhishwar Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj also installed a grand idol of Maa Pateshwari here. Later, idols of Navadurga were installed here," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said today, public welfare programmes like Goseva (serving cows), Dharamshala, a hostel for forest-dwelling children, a school for children, a hospital etc. are going on here.

"Religious places are not only centres of worship but it also gives the message of national unity. Family, society and country are bound in one thread by unity," he added. (ANI)

