Devipatnam boat tragedy: SDRF use sonar system to locate bodies

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an ongoing search operation of the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on Thursday used sonar system in the river to locate bodies.

"In a joint search operation of SDRF teams from Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh, sonar system equipment is being used to locate the bodies submerged under the water. Due to the fast flow of the river, there are many problems in the investigation process," the SDRF said.

"The image, direction and position of the boat under the river through sonar system was also obtained," they added.

At least 34 bodies were recovered by the rescue teams on September 18. 13 people still remain missing.

On Sunday, a tourist boat carrying 73 passengers capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 17 had announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the bereaved families. He had also directed NDRF, Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations. (ANI)

