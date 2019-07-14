BJP chief whip in Odisha Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi speaking to ANI.
Devoid of accommodation, Odisha BJP chief whip forced to stay on footpath

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:25 IST

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP chief whip in Odisha Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi, has claimed that he has not been allotted an official residence or guest house in Bhubaneswar, forcing him to stay on the footpath.
Speaking to ANI, Manjhi, a three-time MLA from Keonjhar, said he has raised the issue many times but of no avail, even though it has been a month since he took oath as a member of the House.
"I stay on the footpath and work from there due to non-allotment of a house even after a month of taking oath as a member of the Odisha Assembly. I have not even been allotted a room in the state guest house," he alleged.
Majhi also claimed that his personal belongings, including official files, were robbed.
"Once my Personal Assistant was assaulted and my files were also looted. I have requested for security and a residential quarter. Along with me, others who have not been allotted residences also raised this issue," he added.
The Keonjhar legislator informed that after drawing the attention of Assembly Speaker SN Patro on his plight, he has been assured that the matter will be resolved soon.
"I have been assured by Speaker Patro that soon the matter will be resolved," he said. (ANI)

