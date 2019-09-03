Bajirao Waykar, the devotee with the modak. Photo/ANI
Devotee in Pune offers 151 Kg Modak to lord Ganesha

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:10 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.
Adding to the festivities, a devotee offered a Modak (sweet dumpling) weighing 151 kg to the lord here on Tuesday. Adorned with various kinds of dry fruits, the modak is made up of mava.Bajirao Waykar, the devotee said, "I ordered the modak 8 days ago as we wanted to make the offering which would weigh around 151 kg because it is an auspicious number for us."
Speaking to ANI, Yuvraj Gadve, owner of Kaka Halwai said, "Around 8-10 workers were involved in the preparation which lasted for 8 hours. Our shop is known for making such modaks. Last year we had made a similar modak weighing 125 kg."
Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on Monday, is a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home for performing the rituals during the festival, large scale community 'pujas' are also organized throughout the country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Apaches to enhance Air Force's combat capability: IAF Chief

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters will enhance the operational capability of the IAF as a strike force, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday while officially inducting the first batch of these American-origin choppers into service.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over 'historic slowdown'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over "historic slowdown" in the economy.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:57 IST

3 CISF officials, 1 ONGC employee killed in fire at gas plant

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Three CISF personnel and an ONGC employee died after a major fire broke out at the oil and gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, said Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.<

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:42 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard captured by forest officials in Junapani village

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday captured a leopard which suspected of allegedly killing two people in Junapani village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Chhattisgarh: Former CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday, police said.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

K'taka: 5-year-old boy falls into drain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:20 IST

Delegation of J-K Panchayat Association calls on HM Shah over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:17 IST

Senior Sangh functionary pens book sharing RSS' outlook on modern issues

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a first, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has penned a book which will be published by a "non-affiliate" publishing house. The book is touted as an insider's account on the Sangh's stand regarding 21st-century issues.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:03 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:01 IST

SC issues notice to Chennai Professor Shanmugham on contempt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to 88-year-old Chennai-based professor, N Shanmugham, who had allegedly threatened Dr Rajeev Dhavan and asked him not to appear on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:56 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: RJD lawmaker demands...

New Delhi [India] Sept 3 (ANI): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has requested for a special joint session of Parliament to commemorate and recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on his 150th birth anniversary.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:55 IST

Two shot dead in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two persons were shot dead near Depot Metro Station here on Tuesday morning.

