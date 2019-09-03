Devotee in Pune offers 151 Kg Modak to lord Ganesha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

Adding to the festivities, a devotee offered a Modak (sweet dumpling) weighing 151 kg to the lord here on Tuesday. Adorned with various kinds of dry fruits, the modak is made up of mava. Bajirao Waykar, the devotee said, "I ordered the modak 8 days ago as we wanted to make the offering which would weigh around 151 kg because it is an auspicious number for us."

Speaking to ANI, Yuvraj Gadve, owner of Kaka Halwai said, "Around 8-10 workers were involved in the preparation which lasted for 8 hours. Our shop is known for making such modaks. Last year we had made a similar modak weighing 125 kg."

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on Monday, is a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home for performing the rituals during the festival, large scale community 'pujas' are also organized throughout the country. (ANI)