Devotees begin to come in large numbers to Kashi Vishwanath corridor after inauguration by PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Devotees have begun to come in large numbers to the Kashi Vishwanath dham in Varanasi a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it.

The temple head priest believes that the construction of the corridor will give a boost to tourism, industry and business in the city.

Speaking to ANI, the head priest said, "The construction of the temple is no less than a miracle as the country went through two waves of COVID-19. With the construction of Dham, tourism along with industry and business will increase."

He said worship is being done as per the daily routine and the devotees visiting the temple feel joyous.

"Worship is being done as per the daily routine. The gift that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to Kashi is unprecedented. We are all elated as there cannot be a bigger occasion for us to have become a part of history. The devotees visiting the temple from now on will feel joyous. Now the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been constructed," the priest said.

The priest lauded the prime minister's move to take a dip in the Holy river Ganga and said that he has apprised the young generation of the history of Kashi.

"Prime Minister Modi himself took a dip in the river Ganga and apprised the young generation of the history of Kashi," he told ANI.

Asked about the impact of the construction of the corridor on South Indian tourists, he said that they have great devotion for Kashi and its people and visit the Dham the most.

"The people from South India visit the Dham the most. They have great devotion for Kashi and its people. The pilgrims from South India visit here at all times of the year," the head priest said.



An Indian tourist living in Mauritius said, "Tourism will increase here. The NRIs too would visit the temple. The people in Mauritius are extremely happy."

Earlier on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Noting that the project will add to the spiritual vibrancy of Kashi, the Prime Minister started his day by offering prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple.

The Prime Minister then took a cruise boat from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and also took a holy dip in the Ganges. (ANI)