Devotees bid adieu to Goddess Durga, idols immersed

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): With the nine-day long Navratri festival coming to an end, devotees on Tuesday bid adieu to Goddess Durga and performed immersion of the idols installed at various puja pandals.

A large number of devotees took part in immersion and carried the idols to Lal Mohan Mallick Ghat.

A devotee participating in the immersion procession told ANI, "This year the celebrations were very grand and we are really happy for it. Though the festival has come to an end but we know that we have the blessings of the Goddess Durga with us. We are already waiting for the next year to celebrate the festival."

"During this day we feel that the entire country is together. All the people here are carrying out the procession with full excitement. There is no discrimination and people are really happy here", another devotee added. (ANI)

