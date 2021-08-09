Devotees gather at Delhi's Gauri Shankar temple to celebrate third Monday of Sawan

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged the Gauri Shankar temple in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi today to offer prayers on the third Monday of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.

The temple witnessed a huge gathering and the devotees offered prayers while following precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

The religious places in Delhi opened for worshippers on June 8 after two-and-half months lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 in the city.



The devotees were seen offering milk, water, Bilva leaves, fruits, ghee, and flowers to Lord Shiva.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who is the Supreme Lord, the creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe according to Hindu religious beliefs.

During this month, the devotees observe fasts on Mondays which are considered to be particularly auspicious days of the month. Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year and the Mondays of this month are especially significant with the whole month being dedicated to the lord. The festival is celebrated predominantly in North India.

This year Sawan started on July 25 and will end on August 22. Four Mondays fall during this period- July 26, August 2, August 9, and August 16. (ANI)

