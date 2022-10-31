Devotees gather to offer "Argha" to rising sun as they observe Chhath Puja

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Ahead of the last day of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganga river at Patna College Ghat on Monday morning to worship the rising sun.

Devotees also gathered at the Hatania Talab in Ranchi on the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, devotees thronged the Rapti river ghat to offer their prayers.



"We offer "Argha" to the rising sun on the last of the 4-day Chhath puja and we wait for this day throughout the year and start preparing for Chhath. We fast for the wellbeing and prosperity of our kids, husband and family," said Renu Devi, a devotee at the Rapti river ghat.

Another devotee at the Rapti river Ghat said that we are excited and celebrated with great enthusiasm.

"This festival is celebrated with great excitement and enthusiasm. We fast for the well-being and good health of our kids and family," said Madhu Jaiswal another devotee at the Rapti river ghat.

The four-day festival of Chhath kickstarted on Monday and is regarded as the festival of purity, goodwill, and faith.

A large number of devotees offer 'Suryoday Arag' to Surya Dev in Kolkata on the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival at Dahi Ghat.





Devotees offer Goddess Chhath and God Surya (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings with their desires whether it is a wish for a son, husband wealth, healthiness, or any other things. It is believed that a person's desires and prayer from the heart's core would bring blessings.

During the time of fasting, those foods which are assumed to be pure only are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

The celebration in which the non-veg. dishes are avoided especially containing the cuisines of grains and species such as millet, lentil, buckwheat, and garlic.

The holy dip into water resources, fasting and abstinent neither drinking a drop of water maintaining purity and cleanliness are the rigorous rituals followed at the time of Chhath.

Chhath is marked with the worship of the goodness of family members, their happiness, and prosperity. Chhati Mata is worshipped during the festival, along with the Sun God.

The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the Hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy got restored in the Himalayan Nation.

They offered "Arghya" and a special homage to the Setting sun on Wednesday evening and will offer "Arghya" to the rising sun the next day concluding the festival and wishing for prosperity happiness, well-being, and long life of the family members.

This festival witnessed a high participation rate of women is marked with fanfare and also is regarded as the occasion to take a break from the household chores and be refreshed. (ANI)

