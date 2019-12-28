Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan temple cover deities with woollen clothes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 28 (ANI): Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan Temple on Saturday covered the idols of Hindu deities with woollen clothes in an act of faith.

"Because of our faith, we have adorned the idols with woollen clothes. Every winter we do this, as a matter of faith," the Sankatmochan temple priest told ANI.

Idols of Hindu deities, including Krishna and Ganesh, were covered with woollen clothes by the ardent believers.

People were seen flocking the temple offering prayers to the idols adorned in warm clothes.

"For the first time in my life, I am seeing such a sight that the idols of gods have been covered with woollen clothes. It looks really good," said Payal Lodhi, a devotee. (ANI)

