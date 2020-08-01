Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on Eid Al-Adha

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Devotees on Saturday morning offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A large number of devotees flocked Jama Masjid on the occasion.

"We have ensured strong arrangements here. In fact, we have ensured a safe environment in several big and small mosques on this occasion. namaz will be offered at 6:05 am," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

"I feel really good to be here on this occasion. Everyone followed lockdown norms and even Muslims had earlier offered namaz at their home, they followed all the rules and regulations. We are still adhering to the rules," said a devotee.

Another devotee, Amanullah told ANI that there is an environment of fear but everyone here followed norms in order to stay safe amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are maintaining social distancing. Things have changed this year due to COVID-19,' he added.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

