Devotees offer obeisances at Ramanathaswami temple in Rameswaram

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A large number of North Indian devotees on Monday offered obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Ramanatjaswamy temple on the occasions of last Monday of Shravan month.

Special poojas were held in Agnitheertham sea and the temple..

"Today it is Shravan month's Monday. On this day, people come and offer holy Ganga water to Lord Shiva. It is an important day for the devotees," one of the devotees said. (ANI)

