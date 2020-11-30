Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Prakash Parv

Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, the devotees visited Delhi's Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar. The devotees were seen offering prayers and lit the candles on the occasion. Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism. People also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital.

"I want to congratulate the whole country today, 551 years back on this day Guru Nanak Dev was born at Nankana Sahib. He taught us the value of life, how to be humble, respectful, and generous. But today everything is running has cruel, that is why we need his teachings even today. Guru Dev wanted to make this world a better place. That's why we should follow his lessons and sayings," said Ranjit Singh, Head Priest at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.



Speaking to ANI he said, "We should take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease. Social distancing, Masking, and sanitizing our hands on a regular basis can save us from this infection. You can see in Bangla sahib, everyone comes here after getting through the sanitizer tunnel. We have installed sanitizer machines at different places here. And we always say to everything save themselves from this disease."

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on the joyous occasion.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings," the President wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

