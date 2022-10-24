Devotees participate in 'maha aarti' of Goddess Laxmi at Karunadham Ashram in MP's Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Devotees participated in the 'maha aarti' of goddess Laxmi at Karunadham Ashram in Bhopal, on the occasion of Diwali.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spent Diwali eve with children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, at the CM House on Sunday.

CM Chouhan was spotted dancing along with the children on the occasion.

According to Chief Minister's Office, 315 children participated in the programme and the children also presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded Prime Minister for spending Diwali with Jawans in Kargil.

"Burning lamps have narrated this message to everyone. Live for the sake of others, have taught this great mantra to live. In the form of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a national hero who is a companion of the happiness of every countryman," tweeted Chouhan. (ANI)