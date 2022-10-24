Devotees take dip in Holy Sarovar of Golden Temple on Diwali

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 24 (ANI): The devotees in Punjab were seen taking a holy dip in the Holy Sarovar of Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali.

Devotees were seen lighting lamps and offering prayers at the golden temple.



The entire Golden Temple was beautifully decorated with lights and garlands, to mark the occasion of Diwali.

The festival of lights marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

People around the country celebrate the occasion in special ways, particularly by drawing rangolis, hosting Diwali parties at home, and cooking delectable foods and sweets. However, the festival's ongoing popularity has been harmed by pollution concerns as a large number of people burst crackers.

Narak Chaturdashi falls on the fourteenth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated on the same day as Diwali (October 24).

The festival is observed across India to mark the victory over the mythical demon king Narakasura by Lord Krishna. Narakasur, an asura (demon), was slain on this day, according to Hindu tradition, by Krishna and Satyabhama. Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am.

It is considered auspicious to take an oil bath on the day before sunrise as it is believed that Lord Krishna took an oil bath to wipe all the blood and grime off his body after killing Narakasur.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities began on October 21 in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days began on October 22 and will end on October 25. (ANI)