Devotees take holy dip in Golden Temple 'sarovar' on Baisakhi

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): A large number of devotees paid a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on Tuesday and took a holy dip in the 'sarovar' on the occasion of Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

On April 12, the Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh had called upon the people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate Baisakhi with the traditional fervour and gaiety but to stay at home, for their own safety and that of their children as well as the state and the nation.

Devotees, who thronged the Golden Temple to seek a blessing on Baisakhi, were seen flouting precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing and wearing of face masks.



In the national capital, people paid a visit to Gurdwara Majnu-ka-Tilla to mark the Baisakhi festival.



"It is our new year. On this day, we paid a visit to Gurdwara and distribute langar to people. However, we have to celebrate the festival in a lower key manner due to COVID-19. We also prepare traditional sweets at homes on the occasion," Jagjit Kaur, a devotee said.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended his greetings to people on Baisakhi and Sirjana Diwas of the 'Khalsa Panth'.

"Greetings to Punjabis across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi and Sirjana Diwas of the 'Khalsa Panth'. I pray for another bumper crop this year, may Waheguru resolve the issues of our farmers, protect us from disease and keep us forever in Chardi Kala," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, saying that the festival has a special link with nature and the hardworking farmers.



Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "May the auspicious festival of Baisakhi bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives."



Expressing gratitude towards the country's farmers, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The festival has a special link with nature and our hardworking farmers. May our fields flourish and may it inspire us to care for our planet."

Baisakhi marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

It also marks the start of the harvest season. On this day, people throng gurdwaras to pay their obeisance and take holy dips, but this year, the effect of lockdown is clearly visible as the number of devotees who are visiting the temple has reduced. (ANI)

