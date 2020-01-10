Devotees take holy dip, offer prayers at Sangam River in Prayagraj on auspicious Paush Purnima

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Hundreds of devotees on Friday offered prayers and took a holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Paush Purnima, considered as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

Also celebrated as Shankambhari Purnima, Paush Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Paush month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees take a dip or bath in holy rivers, particularly Ganga as it is considered to be 'sacred' as per Hindu tradition.

"Elaborate arrangements have also been made for devotees. Police personnel has already deployed and tents have been set up for devotees. CCTV cameras have been stalled on all Sangam area. The surroundings and changing rooms for devotees taking a holy dip in the river, are clean and bathing ghats are very well maintained," said Prayagraj district official.

It is said that bathing in the holy river on this occasion relieves the devotees of all their past sins and it grants salvation to the person.

On this day, many women keep fast called the 'Satyanarayana' vrat to worship Lord Vishnu. They prepare a special prasad and recite 'Satyanarayana' katha in the evening.

According to India Meteorological department, very dense fog observed at isolated pockets over southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum and maximum temperature recorded at the state-capital Lucknow was 8 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. (ANI)

