Devotees take holy dip on occasion of 'Masi Amavasai' in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged the 'Agni Theertham' seashore here on Sunday and took a holy dip in the sea on the occasion of Masi Amavasai.

They gave 'tharpan' to their ancestors and were seen performing various religious rituals dedicated to their forefathers.

"The Masi Ammavasai has special significance as people pray for their forefathers," a devotee said.

"The devotees also donate clothes and cows to the poor and needy," he added. (ANI)