Devotees throng ISKCON temple in Karnataka's Hubli on Janmashtmi

Hubli (West Bengal) [India] August 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Janmashtami, enthusiastic devotees thronged the ISKCON temple in Karnataka's Hubli city on Friday.

The temple was decorated with flowers and Lord Krishna in temple was offered different kinds of sweets decorated on big plates.

The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna who is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).

Devotees of Lord Krishna were also chanting to the tunes of Bhajans at the ISKCON temple in Hubli to celebrate the day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna.



Meanwhile, in Mumbai's Thane, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale, and several Dahi Handi competitions are conducted, huge crowd is gathered to witness the Dahi Handi competition.

In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people flocked to have a glimpse of morning arti.

Temples were seen lit up with colourful lights and chants of "Jai Shree Krishna" reverberated across various cities and towns. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.

Janmashtmi is a festival celebrated all across the country with different spirits of festivities.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the country.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today. (ANI)