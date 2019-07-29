Thousands of devotees thronged Mahadev Jharkhandi Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on the second Monday of holy month Sawan (Photo/ANI)
Thousands of devotees thronged Mahadev Jharkhandi Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on the second Monday of holy month Sawan (Photo/ANI)

Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on second Monday of Sawan

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:09 IST

Gorakhpur (UP)/ Varanasi (UP) / Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Devotees thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across India to commemorate the second Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan' (Shravan) to offer their prayers.
At the Mahadev Jharkhandi Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a huge number of devotees.
Suresh Rai, a devotee said: "I have been coming here for the past 20 years now. People from across several districts visit this temple every year to offer their prayers to Lord Siva and perform special Puja and Jal Abhishek during the month of Sawan. It is believed that this is one of the oldest temples here and devotees have a strong faith that their wishes will be fulfilled if they offer prayers here."
"I am visiting this temple for the first time on the second Monday of Sawan. As per religious belief, one's wishes get fulfilled by offering prayers in this temple, that's why I have come here today to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. I believe my wish will also come true." Neelam, another devotee said.
Pilgrims were seen offering milk, Bilva leaves, water and ghee to Lord Shiva at the Mahadev Jharkhandi Temple today.
Devotees also offered special puja, Jal Abhishek on the auspicious occasion of second Monday of Sawan.
Myriads of devotees thronged temples of Lord Shiva across India with full fervour and gusto to commemorate second Monday of Sawan.
A large number of pilgrims including Kanwariyas were seen queuing up outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh chanting religious mantras and eagerly waiting to offer prayers at the holy shrine.
"I have directly come from Amarnath to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple today. Today is a really special day as it is 'Sawan Pradosh', which makes the second Monday of Sawan more significant for the devotees. We are waiting in the queue since 3 am to offer prayers at the temple." a Kanwariya said.
[{38b82c49-87bb-459b-952e-3357b9cc554a:intradmin/Capture_PrgWemY.JPG}]
"I have come all the way from Allahabad to offer prayers at this temple today. A large number of devotees from across the globe come here during the month of Sawan." Anil, a devotee said.
Meanwhile, thousands of devotees offered their prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand earlier this morning.
Jai Dev Maharaj, a priest said: "The Sawan Pradosh has occurred after 20 years on the second Monday of Shravan this year. So, this day holds a special significance for all the devotees here."
"We are taking care of devotees' security. We have also set up a 24/7 control room here. All the security personnel are taking care of the crowd of devotees and their safety," security personnel told ANI.
[{73dab021-af37-4a50-9875-d58505fba57b:intradmin/Capture_aOahNPy.JPG}]
The doors of Baba Baidyanath Temple were opened for the devotees at 3:45 am today. All the pilgrims were seen queuing up at the temple, the situation was such that the queue of devotees stretched up to 16 km on this special occasion.
According to an estimation, around 2.5 lakh Kanwariyas will offer water to Lord Shiva at Baba Baidyanath Temple today. The security personnel have taken care of all security arrangements.
Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.
While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is predominantly celebrated in North Indian states.
Four Mondays fall in the month of Sawan this year- 22 July, 29 July, 5 August and 12 August. On these holy days, devotees worship Lord Shiva and seek his divine guidance.
It is believed that on these 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:23 IST

Will recommend case to CBI: Lucknow ADG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said the case of the death of relatives of Unnao rape victim in a road accident in which she was also injured will be transferred to the CBI.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:22 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Four foreign infiltrators arrested from Madrasa in Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The police arrested seven persons from a Madrasa in Shamli on Monday out of which four are allegedly foreign infiltrators who were posing as students.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:07 IST

Congress party is not orphaned: KC Venugopal

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Responding to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's concerns for the party, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said the party has not been orphaned.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:57 IST

Maharashtra CM briefs Union Min Smriti Irani on initiatives for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister Smriti Irani in Mumbai on Monday, and briefed her about the various initiatives and programs of his government aimed at eliminating malnutrition and on mother and childcare.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): Train services between Samastipur and Darbhanga in Bihar have been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:43 IST

K'taka: Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Speaker resigns from post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): In yet another day of hectic developments in Karnataka politics, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday won a vote of confidence in the Assembly whose Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigned from the post shortly after that.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:39 IST

BJP has audacity to run 'fear-free UP' campaign: Priyanka on...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the Yogi Adityanath government over the accident involving the Unnao rape victim, saying that the ruling dispensation has the audacity to run a 'bhay-mukt' (fear-free) campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:33 IST

BJP leader says take cows away from Muslims

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava on Monday in a controversial statement said that cows belonging to Muslims should be taken away from them at any cost.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:30 IST

Rajasthan: Rape survivor commits suicide by setting herself...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): A rape survivor allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze outside Vaishali Nagar police station here on Sunday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:28 IST

Saradha chit fund: Kolkata HC directs counsel of Rajiv Kumar to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Kolkata High Court on Monday amended its May 23 interim order directing the counsel of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, to seek the permission of CBI, twenty-four hours before giving co

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you:...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Indian women should not ask questions if a BJP legislator is accused of rape.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:18 IST

Delhi HC dismisses petition seeking regulation of education...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to Centre and various states for regulation of education imparted to students in Madrasas, Maktabahs, and Gurukuls based in India.

Read More
iocl