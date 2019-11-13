Devotees throng Patna Sahib Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees and visitors from across the globe came together to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kamaljeet Singh, a devotee, said: "I felt very happy and proud of the way Guru Nanak Dev Ji shaped our entire Sikh history and put India in a position where the country is known and respected by foreign states."

He also stated that it is the duty of citizens to live according to the teachings and principles of the founder of the Sikh faith, and give their service for the betterment of everyone.

Another devotee, Gyaanicharan Singh, stated that the city saw a surge in devotees during the 1st Sikh guru's prakash utsav as Guru Nanak Dev had visited the city.

"Several people, both from India and from foreign states, have come to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Guru Ji's birth anniversary. Through this celebration, we hope to inculcate a major principle of Guru Nanak Ji in everyone, that is, the religion which results in the good of everyone, is the supreme religion," he said.

People across the country have been participating in various celebrations of the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

