Devotees throng Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Makar Sankranti

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Large number of devotees thronged Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday.

Devotees offered prayers at the temple this morning.

Sankranti also marks the final day of 56-day-long Murajapam rituals which will end with Lakshadeepam.

Earlier today, the representatives of the tribal community visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Makar Sankranti and offered vegetables and fruits cultivated by them, to the deity.

"I am coming from Kottoor Agastyarkoodam valley. I belong to the Arayan community and it is our tradition to visit here on this auspicious day with offerings," said Mathen Kaani, a tribal community representative.

Meanwhile, the Tamil community in Thiruvananthapuram is also celebrating Pongal festival today. (ANI)

