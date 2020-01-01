Devotees throng temples across India on New Year morning

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Devotees thronged temples across India to offer prayers for a happy and prosperous life on the first morning of 2020, on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, thousands of people turned up at the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.

Priests performed a special Arti on the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi where hundreds of devotees prayed for peace. Several other temples also witnessed heavy footfall in the morning.

In Uttarakhand, special puja and Arti were performed to the Shivling of Lord Shiva at Shri Chandrashwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh on the occasion.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings in the New Year. They were seen taking a holy dip on the first day of 2020.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the Golden Temple to offer prayers. (ANI)