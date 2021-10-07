Devotees throng temples across UP as festival of Navratri begins

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): As the nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Thursday, devotees from across Uttar Pradesh thronged temples to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

After almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the doors of temples have been opened for devotees to worship and pay obeisance. However, to ensure that the festival does not contribute to the spread of infection, the temple boards have taken special care to ensure social distancing.

An eager crowd of devotees at Varanasi started visiting the Durga temple at Durga Kund from 4 am today. They, while following the Covid protocol, waited in queues for their chance to pray.

Similarly, devotees queued outside Kanpur's Vaibhav Laxmi Devi temple and Gorakhpur's Kali Temple.



The devotees expressed their reverence by offering coconut, flowers and fruits to the Goddess.

Prayers for the welfare of humankind, especially during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic, were offered at temples here.



The priest at the temple said that people are so happy to come back to temples after the pandemic.



Adding to it, a devotee said, "Last year, we weren't able to visit the temple due to the pandemic. We are thankful that it has been possible for us to come here today."

"I am delighted to visit the temple again after two years. Even if the government has relaxed the guidelines for the festival, it is necessary that we take conscious steps to follow Covid protocols and to ensure that we do not contribute to the further spread of the infection," a devotee at Kali temple said.

The celebrations of Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad (autumn) Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

