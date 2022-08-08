Devotees throng temples as they celebrate last Monday of 'Sawan'

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Devotees thronged temples in various parts of the country as they celebrate the fourth and the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan by offering prayers to the deities.

Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month.Devotees in Bihar also thronged Shiv temple in Patna to offer prayers.

People in Assam also celebrated the festival. The Sukreswar Mandir in Guwahati witnessed a number of devotees celebrating the last Monday of Sawan month.



Sawan is considered to be the most auspicious month. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is worshipped during this month. The devotees observe fast on each Mondays which falls in the Sawan month.

As per the Hindu calendar, the third Monday of the 'Sawan' month is also observed as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day.

They believe that doing so will please the Almighty and he in return will bless them with a wealth of wisdom and patience. Some devotees also call this day Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The term Varad means "asking God to fulfil the desires of the devotee". (ANI)

