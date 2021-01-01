Devotees throng temples, gurudwaras on occasion of New Year

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): On the first day of the year 2021, people in large numbers thronged to temples, gurudwaras and other religious places to seek blessings despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Devotees thronged the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek a blessing on the first day of the year 2021, even as the gathering this time was less as compared to previous years due to the ongoing pandemic.

Precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing and wearing of face masks, were not being observed by those present.

The Punjab government has already issued guidelines restricting indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor gathering to 250. There is also a night curfew going on, which will be lifted after January 1.

In Maharashtra, devotees turned up at the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.





People in Prayagraj also gathered at Sangam ghat to take a holy dip, offer prayer and to witness the breaking of dawn on the first day of the new year.



Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Patna's Mahaveer temple too witnessed a large number of devotees on the first day of the year 2021.



In most of the states in India, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 has been imposed. (ANI)

