Devotees throng Srikalahasteeswara temple in Chittor on Mahashivratri

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Padmarajarathri (Mahashivratri), devotees thronged the Srikalahasteeswara temple here on Friday in large numbers to celebrate the 'marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati'.

The temple was decorated with bright coloured flowers and people were paying respect to the shiva-lingam in the temple.

The festival is celebrated in the month of 'Phalgun' (February-March) in accordance with the Hindu calendar. In literal translation, Mahashivratri means, "The grand night of Shiva".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes for the festival on Twitter.

"Good wishes to all on Mahashivratri. With the blessings of 'Baba Bholenath' may there be happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life of the country's citizens. Om Namah Shivay!" the prime minister wrote on the micro-blogging site," tweeted Prime Minister.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also wished the public on the auspicious occasion.

"Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," tweeted Kovind. (ANI)