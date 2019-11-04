Devotees to celebrate 'Pushpa Yagam' with 8 tonnes of flowers

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Devotees at Tirumala abode are ready with 8 tonnes of flowers to offer Lord Balaji on the occasion of to 'Pushpa Yagam.'

To celebrate this day, a special floral hawan will be performed with over 8 tonnes of flowers. Prior to the 'Pushpa Yagam', a mandatory temple ritual 'Snapana Tiru Manjanam' will also be performed to the deity.

Pushpa Yagam is celebrated in auspicious Kartika month.(ANI)

