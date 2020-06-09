Devotees visit Vishnupad Temple in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Devotees on Monday visited Vishnupad Temple in Gaya to offer prayers as Government allowed reopening of places of worship after months of nationwide lockdown.

"Due to the lockdown, the Vishnupad Temple was closed and today we have reopened it chanting Vedic mantras. We have made all arrangements according to the guidelines and I request people to follow all the instructions given by the government to prevent COVID-19," Mahesh Lal, member of Vishnupad management committee told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

