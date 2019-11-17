Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran while speaking to the reporters on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran while speaking to the reporters on Sunday (Photo/ANI)

Devotees visiting Sabarimala Temple without any fear: Devaswom Board Minister

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:52 IST

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): With Sabarimala Temple here opening for the two-month-long festival season, Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that devotees were arriving at the shrine without any fear.
"I came here last night and spent some time at Sannidhanam. What I witnessed was that devotees are coming here without any kind of fear" Surendran said while talking to mediapersons earlier today.
While speaking to the reporters earlier today, Surendran said, "The mandalam season has begun as a season without any fear and apprehension. After the Supreme Court's verdict, the Chief Minister has explained the government's stand as well so there is no need of repeating it," he added.
On Saturday, a sea of devotees thronged the temple, which opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilaku festival. However, At least 10 women, aged between 10 to 50 years, were sent back from Pamba base camp which is nearly 6 km downhill from the temple.
When asked about the women who were sent back the Minister said, "I do not know about this incident."
The opening of the shrine comes days after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court referred a clutch of petitions seeking review of its order which paved the way for the entry of women into Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a larger seven-judge bench by a majority 3:2 ruling.
The top court also observed that the right to worship by an individual cannot outweigh the rights of a religious group.
The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.
Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, when several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:01 IST

BJP will utilise coming Parliamentary session to put up their...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will utilise the coming Parliamentary session to further their views on various developmental issues and contribute to transforming people's lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aid on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:54 IST

UP: Ghaziabad Police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs, one...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Ghaziabad Police on Sunday seized a truck containing illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs, which was being smuggled from the state of Haryana, and arrested one person while another managed to escape.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:44 IST

Delhi Police busts intl scam call centre targeting Canadian citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The cyber cell of the west district here on Saturday busted an international scam call centre which was targeting Canadian citizens through its operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Delhi: One person dead in Narela shoe factor fire

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One person died in a fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela area here on Sunday, Chief Fire Officer said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Badrinath shrine portals closed for public for winter season

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The portals of Badrinath Temple in the Garhwal of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been closed for the public from Sunday for the winter season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Some people trying to create rift in society: Giriraj Singh on Owaisi

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): Expressing strong reservation on the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and AIMPLB deciding to file a review petition against the apex court verdict, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that "some people are trying to create rift

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:27 IST

Uttarakhand: CM to inaugurate Muslim yoga camp at Kotdwar on Nov 20

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A Muslim yoga camp will be organised from November 20 to 24 at Kanva Ashram here in which about 500 men and women are expected to participate.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:17 IST

VP Naidu meets floor leaders ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of Winter Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu met the floor leaders on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:12 IST

Karnataka: Congress declares candidate for Yeshvanthapura...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday announced the name of its candidate for the by-election to Yeshvanthapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:10 IST

Hindu society can immediately start construction of Ram Temple...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary Milind Parande said that the Hindu society can immediately start the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya if the government creates a system to facilitate it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:08 IST

AIMPLB not party to Ayodhya dispute, can't file review petition:...

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and therefore does not have the right to file a review petition, Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Jharkhand: AJSU releases manifesto for upcoming assembly polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) party on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Read More
iocl