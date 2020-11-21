DG Armed Forces Anup Banerji visits Defence medical facilites in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Lieutenant General Anup Banerji, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), inaugurated a SPECT-CT (Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography) machine at Command Hospital Air Force (CHAF) in Bengaluru, on Friday.

In the world of medical science, a SPECT scan is an imaging test that shows how blood flows to tissues and organs. It can help in diagnosing seizures, stroke, stress fractures, infections and tumors in the spine.

On his arrival, the DGAFMS was received by Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma, Commandant, Command Hospital Air Force.

This tertiary care centre of Indian Air Force equipped with PET-CT equipment will give a boost in the management of complex cases in oncology, cardiology, nephrology and neurology, according to a release.

The DGAFMS also witnessed the inauguration of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centre 'Navakriti' at CHAF by Air Marshal MS Butola, Director General Medical Services (Air).



This centre has been established with the aim of providing quality services to childless families of Armed Force Personnel. The new facilities include Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Testicular Aspiration (TESA), Percutaneous Epididymal sperm Aspiration (PESA) and Fertility preservation including oocyte and semen freezing.

The DGAFMS also visited and Medical Training Center (MTC) in Bengaluru today.

At the MTC, the DGAFMS was received by Air Commodore Vanmalini Tewari, Air Officer Commanding, Medical Training Centre.

A demo on the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) was performed for the team and they were briefed regarding introduction of Emergency Medical Training-Basic (EMT-B) course for the recruit Medical Assistants of IAF. The General opined that EMT-B course will bring in marked changes in the professional capabilities and enhance skill levels of Medical assistants at par with international standards even in the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGAFMS during his visit to MTC was accompanied by Air Marshal MS Butola, Director General Medical Services (Air) and Air Vice Marshal Deepak Gaur, Principal Medical Officer Training Command. The DGAFMS is an Honorary Surgeon to the President of India. (ANI)

