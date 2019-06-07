DG BRO reviews ongoing work of Rohtang tunnel

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), reviewed the ongoing work of Rohtang Tunnel on Wednesday.

The 8.8 km tunnel is being built in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway.

The Election Commission had in April requested the BRO to start the process of allowing short term usage of the Tunnel in order to transport manpower and machinery in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

