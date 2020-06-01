DG BSF visits India-Pak border, reviews border domination plan

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) DG SS Deswal on last Saturday and Sunday visited the area of Jammu frontier to review the border domination plan.

During his visit, officials informed him the complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario.

"DG BSF also reviewed the border domination plan. DG BSF visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussions with various sector/unit commanders, senior Police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF field commanders apprised DG BSF about various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation.

"Deswal interacted with jawans and patiently attended to their issues. He stressed about the importance of physical fitness and exhorted the border troops to engage themselves in regular fitness exercises and games," the BSF said. (ANI)

