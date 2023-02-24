DG CRPF inaugurates National Police K9 seminar in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Thursday inaugurated the 4th MHA National Police K9 seminar in Bengaluru.

The seminar based on the theme 'Patrol K9: Vigil and Combat' was organised by CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School. The aim of the seminar is to facilitate the exchange of experience-based ideas on important subjects such as innovations and best practices in K9 training methodology, K9 health, nutrition, and breeding, the Role of K9s in emerging security scenarios, K9s in border vigil and wildlife protection and futuristic security challenges and role of K9s in unconventional scenarios.

Malini Krishnamoorthy, Additional DGP, Internal Security Division, Karnataka State Police was the Guest of Honour.



The two-day K9 seminar is being attended by over a hundred domain experts and eminent speakers from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and veterinary specialists of the country.

DG CRPF commended the operational performance of the K9s and stressed the role of K9s as force multipliers in police and security forces. He laid special emphasis on the role and use of K9s in combating the drug menace faced by the country. He highlighted the crucial role of K9s in the overall security scenario.

On the occasion, DG CRPF also released the 4th National Police K9 seminar booklet. The booklet has insightful articles on various aspects of dog breeding, training and optimizing the utility of K9 in the security forces.

The inaugural session was followed by a demonstration by the K9 teams of CRPF. K9s showcased their training and skills in counter-IED, counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism and counter-riot drills among other trades. (ANI)

