DG-level talks between India, Bangladesh to be held on June 11

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): The chief of Border Security Force Rajni Kant Misra will embark on a four-day visit to Bangladesh on June 11.

He will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Major General Md. Shafeenul Islam, Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

They are expected to hold discussions on Rohingyas illegal migration in the country and further strengthening of security at India and Pakistan border.

The DG Level Border Co-ordination conference with BGB is a bi-annual conference being held since 1975. The last one was held in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka between April 23 and April 27.

India shares 4,096-km-long international border with Bangladesh. The BSF in India and BGB are responsible for safeguarding the border. (ANI)

