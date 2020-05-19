DGCA allows Approved Training Organisation for simulator utilisation only for pilots

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Director General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that Approved Training organisations (ATO) would be allowed to function for simulator utilisation only, for Pilots.

Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operators are allowed to conduct non-revenue local training flights. DGCA directs that social distancing/disinfecting to be strictly followed.

"In order to ensure that the pilots are adequately trained and proficient, the competent authority hereby permits Approved Training Organisations (ATOs) to function for simulator utilisations only," said a letter issued by Deputy Director-General, Sunil Kumar.

The letter said that no other training by the ATOs will be undertaken during the lockdown period expect for training imparted through distance learning.

The letter further added: "NSOP operations are allowed to conduct non-revenue local training flights. No person other than the crew and trainer shall be permitted on such flights."

"All the existing guidelines concerning social distancing, disinfecting man and machine shall be strictly followed," the letter read. (ANI)

