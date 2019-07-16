DGCA grounds Vistara pilot for not carrying enough fuel in aircraft

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded a pilot of Vistara airlines for not carrying enough fuel in the aircraft.

The matter was reported to DGCA on June 15.

"Vistara flight UK944 operating from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather (on Monday) but the above-said flight reported less fuel before landing at Lucknow airport," sources said.

However, aviation sources told ANI that the Vistara flight was not allowed to do a normal landing at Lucknow airport due to sudden weather change.

"Flight UK944 operating Mumbai-Delhi on 15 July 2019 initiated a diversion to Lucknow due to bad weather over Delhi. However, over Lucknow, the visibility suddenly dropped and a safe landing was not possible. The crew then considered alternative airfields, including Kanpur and Prayagraj to land in comparatively better weather condition," DGCA sources said

"Enroute Prayagraj, Lucknow ATC then informed the crew that the weather in Lucknow had improved significantly following which the crew decided to return to Lucknow due to better passenger and aircraft support there," sources added. (ANI)

