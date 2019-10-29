DGCA instructs Indigo, GoAir to replace PW engines on Neo aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued instructions to IndiGo to ensure that it does not operate any Neo plane which has two Prat and Whitney 1100 series engines that have been used for over 3000 hours each, the country's civil aviation regulator on Tuesday issued similar instructions to GoAir.

GoAir has 13 such planes and IndiGo 16 such aircraft.

In the month of October, there have been three in-flight engine shutdowns on the A320 (Neo) fitted with Pratt and Whitney engines of Indigo. These shutdowns were commanded shutdowns, however, due to the fact that they occurred on consecutive days on October 24, 25 and 26, a DGCA team visited IndiGo premises on Monday to review the maintenance and safety data.

The DGCA said, "A meeting was chaired by DGCA later in the day with senior IndiGo team members including COO, Safety and maintenance heads. Subsequent to the discussions, Indigo has been instructed to ensure that no such Neo aircraft should be operated which has two Prat and Whitney 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hours engine life each."

"Indigo has been given a fortnight to comply with the instructions," the statement said.

"We had day-long checks and deliberations and based on that, we have decided that all the Aircrafts, which have unmodified LPT engines and have done more than 2900 hours in each case, have to be fitted with one modified LPT engine in next fifteen days and their number is about 16. Failing which, all these aircraft shall be grounded. This has been done after studying the pattern and evaluating the risk," the DGCA said.

DGCA asked GoAir to change Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines on 13 Airbus 320 Neo in 15 days for the same reason as its Monday order for IndiGo.

Now 29 new engines needed in 15 days to avoid grounding of 29 PW-powered A320 Neos in peak travel season.

Responding to the instructions of the DGCA, a spokesperson of Pratt and Whitney (P&W) said, "Pratt & Whitney is working in coordination with our airline customers to incorporate upgrades improving the durability of the low-pressure turbine in the PW1100G-JM fleet to address a known issue. We certified hardware improvements that are incorporated into all new production engines and during planned maintenance visits. We are committed to supporting our customers to ensure minimal disruption during the fleet retrofit."

"Since entering service in 2016, GTF engines have achieved more than 4 million flight hours of passenger service while providing significant fuel efficiency, noise and emissions benefits," P&W said. (ANI)