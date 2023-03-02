DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at home in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A DGCA officer and his wife in their mid-thirties allegedly died by suicide following a fight at their house in South Delhi's Hudco Place, police said on Thursday, adding, they have not found any suicide notes.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Pal (37), husband and Monika (32), his wife.

On inquiry with locals, it came to light that Ajay died by suicide earlier on Wednesday night.

"He was rushed to the hospital by his wife, Monika but was declared dead on arrival. Shocked by his death, the wife also committed suicide," they said.

Police said, on Wednesday at around 2:49 am, a PCR call was made at the Police station Defence Colony.



"The caller, Ashish Tiwari, identified himself as a friend of Ajaypal, informed police that a house was locked. It had to be bolted out by a security guard, " an official informed.

"When police reached the spot, they found a woman lying unconscious on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth," the officer informed.

The official informed us that both bodies are in Safdarjung Mortuary.

Police said that the deceased Ajay was an operating officer in a DGCA cell near Jor Bagh Metro station.

More information is awaited (ANI).

