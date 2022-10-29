DGCA orders probe after fire in IndiGo aircraft engine, plane grounded for inspection

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause and said that suitable follow-up action shall be taken into the incident where an IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after sparks were noticed in the aircraft.

"Indigo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore was involved in reject takeoff as Engine two Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection," said a senior DGCA official.

The aviation surveillant intervened after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The Ministry of Civil Aviation directed DGCA officials to initiate an investigation into the incident.



As per reports the Delhi to Bangalore flight experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport.

According to the official press statement, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate plane is being arranged to operate the flight.

According to an Indigo official, another aircraft was being arranged for the operation.

"All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said an Indigo official.


