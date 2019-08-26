DGCA requests passengers not to fly with older-generation Macbook Pro units, cites security risk

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked passengers to not to fly with older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which have been recalled by Apple, as they may pose a safety risk.

"After the recall of a number of older generation 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptops due to fears that their batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk, DGCA requests passengers not to fly with affected models either as hand-baggage or checked-in baggage until the battery has been certified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer," the statement by DGCA read.

Earlier on June 20, Apple had announced a voluntary recall of the older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contained a battery that may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which has the power to regulate all civil aviation matters in the United States of America had banned all passengers from carrying the model on flights. (ANI)

