DGCA suspends Air Asia pilot's licence for erroneously sending 'hijack code'

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday suspended the licence of an Air Asia India pilot for three months for erroneously sending 'hijack code' on a Delhi-Srinagar flight.
The incident took place on June 9.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also warned another pilot of the airline for violating aviation rules. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:01 IST
