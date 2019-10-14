DGCA suspends FTO approval granted to Wings Aviation

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Flying Training Organisation (FTO) approval granted to Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, after two trainee pilots died in an aircraft crash in Vikarabad district on October 6.

The two trainee pilots died when an aircraft they were flying crashed at Sultanpur village in the district.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur.

The aircraft had lost contact with the Begumpet Station in Hyderabad after 11.55 am.

"Today afternoon around 12.45 pm, an aircraft in which two trainee pilots Amanpreet Kaur (21) and Prakash Vishal were present crashed. The two trainee pilots died on the spot due to the impact of the crash," Vikarabad Police said after the incident.

The aircraft took off from Begumpet airport and it crashed in Vikarabad. (ANI)

